Australia name preliminary squad for ODI World Cup, Marnus Labuschagne dropped

Cricket Australia on Monday announced its preliminary squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 and the preparatory competitions before that. Australia are set to play the ODI series against South Africa and India before the 2023 tournament gets underway in October. The five-time champions have named an 18-man squad for the two series and the ODI World Cup in India. In a major move, CA axed Marnus Labuschagne from the 50-over setup.The squad named by Australia will be trimmed to a 15-member team for the World Cup. "Presenting your 18-player squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, as well as two lead-in series against South Africa and India!" CA wrote on its Twitter account.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss the ODI series in South Africa as he has been granted family leave and will directly join the squad in India. Skipper Pat Cummins, who injured his wrist during the final Ashes Test, will join the squad in South Africa during the ODI series in order to prepare for the India tour."Pat injured his left wrist diving in the field on the first day at The Oval," Chair of Selectors George Bailey said. "He has an undisplaced fracture of his left radius which requires six weeks rehabilitation. We expect him to join the squad during the South African ODI Series. We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign. There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation."Prior to the ODIs, Australia will also play a three-match T20I series against South Africa for which the big names have been rested. Mitchell Marsh will lead the second-string squad that will not have the likes of Starc, Hazlewood, Warner, Cummins and Green.

Hardie, who has been included in the ODI squad, finds a spot in the T20 squad as well. South Australian Spencer Johnson and Victorian Matt Short also join the national squad for the first time whereas Jason Behrendorff has been picked for the first time since the 2022 Pakistan tour."Mitch has long been a senior player within the white ball structure, with this an opportunity for him to add to his leadership skills at international level," Bailey said. "We look forward to him taking that step in South Africa. Aaron, Spencer and Matt have been outstanding in the BBL and identified as potential national players of the future."Aaron has impressed in recent outings for Australia A as well as for the Scorchers while Matt has blossomed with extra responsibility at the top of the order for the Strikers. Spencer's left-arm pace and bounce was highly effective in his first season for the Heat. This trip will be a fantastic experience for all three and the chance to play their first games for their country."