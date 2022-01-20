Australia become top-ranked Test team after Ashes win, India slip to 3rd

Australia stormed to the top of the ICC Test team rankings thanks to a dominating Ashes display against England. India meanwhile, slipped to third place with 116 points after suffering a 2-1 away series defeat in South Africa. New Zealand, the inaugural World Test Championship winners, have retained their second position in the rankings with 117 rating points after their drawn home series against Bangladesh. After losing the first Test at the Bay Oval, the Kiwis bounced back with a comprehensive performance at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Pakistan have slipped down one spot to No.6 with 93 points rating. Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland have meanwhile managed to retain their respective positions in the ranking charts. Pat Cummins-led side won the first, second, third, and fifth Test matches convincingly against England at Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart. The visitors only managed to draw the fourth contest in Sydney, managing to save the Test by a thread.