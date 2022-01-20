England batting coach Graham Thorpe likely to be axed for Ashes drinking fiasco

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to axe the team’s assistant Graham Thorpe after police were called to the team hotel in Hobart because he was smoking a cigar inside the premises during a drinking session with the Australian team that lasted until 6 am. As reported by Dailymail, the police were called because Thorpe had broken the law by smoking indoors. It is highly unlikely the 52-year-old will keep his job. Members of the England and Australia squads were spoken to by the police at around 6 am on Monday morning after a noise complaint was received for playing loud music on the terrace.

In the video, Alex Carey, Travis Head, and Nathan Lyon along with English cricketers being confronted by at least four police personnel. The group of players were asked to go inside the hotel from the terrace. Lyon and Alex Carey are still in their white jerseys suggesting that the players had partied all night long after their 4-0 triumph of the Ashes series. In the video, one of four officers on the scene can be heard telling the cricketers: ‘Too loud. You have been asked to pack up, so we’ve been asked to come. Time for bed. Thank you. They just want to pack up.’ No further action was taken. The video appears to have been filmed by England assistant Graham Thorpe who can be heard on the audio but not seen. “We’ve got Nathan Lyon, Root, there’s Carey and Anderson,” Thorpe is heard saying. “I’ll just video this for the lawyers. See you in the morning everyone.”

