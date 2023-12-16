Alex Carey sparks controversy after he tries to repeat Bairstow-like stumping against Pakistan

Australia wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey was almost involved in another run-out controversy after his part in the Jonny Bairstow’s run-out in the Ashes led to big uproar with England players refusing to share the drinks with the Aussie players.Marnus Labuschagne threw the ball from short leg to the Aussie wicket-keeper, who moved his hand towards the stumps.As he was about to remove the bails, Abdullah Shafique lifted his back foot without knowing what was happening behind his back.Carey didn’t complete the action but the batter would have been out if the gloveman had dislodged the bails.

“I think that would have been fair play,” says Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket.

Alex Carey sakd: “I hit the stump”.

Isa Guha said: “He touched the stump, but the bails remained intact.”

The commentators were left stunned after the bizarre Carey moment. “He touched the stump, but the bails didn’t move. The bails didn’t come out of the groove and there was a moment where Shafique had his foot in the air,” Isa Guha said on Fox Sports commentary.Adam Gilchrist admitted it would have been a fair dismissal, in one of cricket's mirky areas that has caused division this year. “It was a swift bit of work from Marnus," he said. “I think that would have been fair game.”The moment comes after Carey was caught in an Ashes firestorm earlier this year. Bairstow walked out of his crease before the umpire had called the ball dead with Carey reacting immediately after catching the ball and throwing it at the stumps. Bairstow unwittingly walked out of his crease and was run out in a move that caused division.

The Australians are coming off a victory in the Cricket World Cup in India last month and the World Test Championship final earlier in the year.The only change to Australia's XI from its previous Test match was the return of veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon, who was injured in the Ashes series in England but is back and aiming to surpass 500 career Test wickets.Pakistan selected an inexperienced bowling attack with Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad each given a Test debut to support frontline paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi.Shan Masood's Pakistan bowling attack contains four seamers and a spinner on a pitch at Perth Stadium that offers bounce and carry.



