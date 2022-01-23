Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out of Ashes and Women's World Cup

Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's Ashes and the forthcoming Women's World Cup with a stress fracture of the navicular in her right foot. The 23-year-old pulled up sore after Australia's victory in the first T20I against England and was subsequently replaced in the XI for the rain-abandoned second game on Saturday (January 22) by Darcie Brown after complaining of increasing pain. Scans confirmed the nature and extent of the injury. It is a recurrence of the same injury that for Vlaeminck out of the 2020 T20 World Cup at home and one that left the fast bowler in the sidelines for 10 months.

"Tayla has sustained an acute navicular stress fracture. She had a similar injury in early 2020; this fracture completely healed and Tayla made a successful return to play to international cricket in March 2021," team doctor Phillipa Inge said."Tayla reported a return in mid-foot pain and subsequent images have confirmed a recurrent stress fracture of the navicular. The Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria medical teams will work collaboratively on the immediate management over the coming days and a subsequent return to play plan. She will be unavailable for the Ashes Series and ODI World Cup."