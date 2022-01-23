Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out of Women's Ashes, World Cup

Australia fast-bowler, Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Ashes and subsequent ICC Women's World Cup after scans revealed a stress fracture of the navicular in her right foot. Vlaeminck reported increasing pain in her foot at the end of the week with scans confirming a similar injury that kept her out of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia. Speaking on the injury, Australian Team Doctor, Phillipa Inge said: "Tayla has sustained an acute navicular stress fracture. She had a similar injury in early 2020; this fracture completely healed and Tayla made a successful return to play to international cricket in March 2021.

"Tayla reported a return in midfoot pain and subsequent images have confirmed a recurrent stress fracture of the navicular. The Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria medical teams will work collaboratively on the immediate management over the coming days and a subsequent return to play plan. She will be unavailable for the Ashes Series and ODI World Cup," she added. Selectors will make a decision on whether a replacement will be called into the Australia squad in due course.

