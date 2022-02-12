Pucovski suffers another concussion; return to national side could get delayed further

Adelaide, Feb 12 Promising Australian batter Will Pucovski will probably spend more time on the sidelines, as his return to the national side got pushed back further after the 24-year-old suffered another concussion in his comeback game on Saturday.

Pucovski, who had suffered 10 concussions before the latest episode, got injured before the final day's play of the Sheffield Shield match between his side, Victoria's XI, and South Australia in Adelaide. He reportedly showed concussion symptoms while fielding.

Pucovski took a knock on his head during warm-up in the morning on Saturday. He took the field for the match but was subbed after he showed signs of concussion, according to theage.com.au.

The latest incident will certainly delay his return to the national side in the short term, and could also threaten his long-term future in the game, according to the report.

Pucovski was handed his baggy green cap by the current Australian interim coach Andrew McDonald a year ago. He had returned to the crease with an eye on the month-long Pakistan series, scheduled in March-April this year.

"Victoria has activated the concussions substitute on Day 4 of its Marsh Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at Adelaide Oval," Cricket Victoria said in a statement.

"Will Pucovski will be replaced in the XI by Travis Dean. Pucovski reported concussion symptoms to medical staff while fielding in the first session of play this morning. He will continue to be monitored by Cricket Victoria medical staff, the statement added.

Pucovski missed the entire Ashes series, which Australia won 4-0 under new Test skipper Pat Cummins. He had also missed the first half of the domestic season due to lingering concussion symptoms from a knock he took during a training session in October last year. He also underwent a shoulder-reconstruction surgery last year.

