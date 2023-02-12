Australia include spinner Kuhnemann in Test squad after Nagpur loss

Queensland left-armer Matt Kuhnemann has been added to Australia's Test squad in India. The development comes after his Queensland teammate Mitchell Swepson heading home for the birth of his first child. Swepson was overlooked for the first Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs, and will now fly back to Brisbane to be with his pregnant fiancée, Jess.

It opens the door for Kuhnemman to join the squad, giving the Aussies a second left-arm spin option alongside Ashton Agar.Australia are hopeful Cameron Green, whose recovery from a finger injury has progressed well, could return in Delhi. The allrounder's return could allow them to pick a third spinner along with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy if conditions suit. Kuhnemann, who was a surprise limited-overs debutant for Australia on their tour of Sri Lanka last winter, claimed 2-55 off 21 overs and 1-67 off 23 overs at the MCG in the current round of Marsh Sheffield Shield.