India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya opts to bowl

Team India will begin the three-match ODI series against former world champions Australia with the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 17). Both the sides will be led by stand-in captains – Hardik Pandya for India and Steve Smith for Australia – with regular skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins missing due to different reasons. Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Australia hold the edge over India in head-to-head contest in ODI cricket. In 143 ODIs till date, Australia have won 80 matches and India have won 53 till date. At home, India have a much better record. In 64 ODIs in India, the home side has won 29 times while the Aussies have won 30.ODI cricket returns to the Wankhede Stadium after 3 years, though most Mumbai fans wouldn’t want to remember about the last game played at their city, which was against the same opposition of today. Back then, Australia trounced the hosts by 10 wickets, chasing down a target of 255 with a bit of a song and a dance.