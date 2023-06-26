Australia opener Beth Mooney lauds Ashleigh Gardner for her performance against England in Ashes 2023

Nottingham [UK], June 26 : Australia opening batter Beth Mooney praised Ashleigh Gardner's resilience in making herself Australia's best option.

The 26-year-old has been an important figure in the bowling department for Australia in the one-off Test match of Women's Ashes 2023.

Over the course of four days, she has claimed seven scalps and Gardner could go on to pick up a couple more on the final day of the Test match.

On the final day with each passing over, Gardner will become more crucial for the success of the Australian team.

She singlehandedly dismantled England's batting lineup by dismissing Tammy Beaumont, England skipper Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

After witnessing her performance first-hand, Mooney went on to laud the spinner for her exceptional efforts with the ball throughout the match.

"Ash, to her credit has improved her off-spin bowling out of sight in the last couple of years. We know that she can settle into one end in this format and bowl the ball in the right areas exactly where we want it. So it's a lot of reward for a serious amount of hard work that she's put in on and off the field so I couldn't be more pleased for Ash, I think she's done a great job for us," Mooney said.

Mooney further went on to reflect on what was the changing point for the spinner and hopes that she continues to grow as a player.

"Last WBBL was probably the turning point for Ash. She was player of the tournament, bowled the house down, batted well and now she's just a mainstay in our line-up with bat and ball so I'm really pleased for her. Hopefully, there's more improvement to come from her," Mooney added.

On Day 5, Australia is just five wickets away from clinching the victory in the one-off Test match at Trent Bridge. On the other hand, England needs 152 runs to clinch the victory.

