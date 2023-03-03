Australia qualify for WTC Final, India still await their chance

Australia's crushing 9-wicket win in the Indore Test highlighted how badly India were outplayed in conditions that should have been dominated by Rohit and Co. A win in Indore would have sealed a World Test Championship final for either team - at the end, it was Australia who slotted into that position. While India hold on to second place on the standings with 60.29 of their possible WTC points and are in the box seat to qualify for the one-off Test at The Oval in June, they can still be overtaken by Sri Lanka should results go against Rohit Sharma's side over the coming weeks.

A victory in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad will ensure India's spot in the WTC Final, but another victory for the visitors or a draw will leave the door open for Sri Lanka to overtake Rohit's side and snatch the last spot.Sri Lanka have two Tests to play away from home against New Zealand this month and know they have to complete a 2-0 series sweep over the Kiwis to have any chance of snatching a spot in the WTC Final.If India manages to defeat Australia 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar series by winning the final Test, India will grab a PCT of 63.0 and they will finish as the 2nd team in the points table. In such a case, Australia’s PCT will drop to 65.0 but they will still qualify for the WTC final with India by taking the top spot in the WTC points table.

