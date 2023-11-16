Australia to play the World Cup final against India

Australia registered a hard-fought win over South Africa to enter the final of Cricket World Cup for a record-extending eighth time. The men in Yellow will face India who are the dominant team in the competition. Cricket World Cup for a record-extending eighth time.

Opting to bat, South Africa kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Miller scored 101 runs while Heinrich Klaasen scored 47. For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins scalped three wickets each while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head scalped two wickets each. On the other hand, it's yet another heartbreak for South Africa. One of the favorites of the tournament but in the end it was yet another disappointment.