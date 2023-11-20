Travis Head's family receives rape threats after Australia World Cup win against India

A day after Australia clinched their sixth ODI World Cup title in a packed Narendra Modi stadium in India, cricketer Travis Head's family has copped a lot of abuse online. The southpaw's heroics didn't sit well with a section of Indian fans as they went on the comment section of one of his Instagram posts and abused him. Some even went to the extent of abusing Head's wife and one-year-old daughter with rape threats. Travis Head was the star performer of the night, slamming 137 at the world’s biggest cricket arena, which was packed.

Absolutely vile and shocking. Indian cricket fans giving r@pe threats to the wife and daughter of Travis Head after the WC win.



His daughter is only 1 year old 🥲 pic.twitter.com/livmWjlioH — Singh (@APSvasii) November 19, 2023

Australia's response to India's total was initially shaky, as they found themselves at 47/3 during the Powerplay. Nevertheless, a remarkable partnership emerged between Travis Head, who scored a commanding 137 runs, and Marnus Labuschagne, who played a supportive role with a gritty 58 not out. This partnership steered Australia to a comfortable victory by six wickets, with Glenn Maxwell hitting the winning runs. Australia's decision to bowl after winning the toss was vindicated by their performance with the ball and on the field. "It was a great decision to bowl first after winning the toss. I felt the wicket got better as the day went on. It took a little bit of spin, it paid dividends. Nice to be a part of it, nice to play a role in all of that," Head said. On joining the list of centurions in World Cup finals after Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, Head said, "Definitely, third on that list, it's a nice one to join, nice to be here and nice to contribute. I'll just tell the boys that I'm looking forward to the reunion."



