Watch: PM Narendra Modi comfort Indian players after heart-breaking World Cup final loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the Indian players, patting their backs in the dressing room after their heart-breaking loss against Australia in the World Cup final. Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah, was also seen with PM Modi in the dressing room at the Narendra Modi Stadium.PM Modi handed over the World Cup trophy to Australia captain Pat Cummins during his appearance at the victory ceremony of the World Cup final. Earlier, Raivndra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami talked up the impact that PM Modi's visit to the dressing room had right after the heartbreaking loss in the final. The Prime Minister was seen embracing an emotional Shami, who picked up 24 wickets in 7 matches in a sensational campaign in World Cup 2023.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November.



The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament.



PM Modi penned a heartfelt message to the team, saying that the entire country is proud of India's campaign in the World Cup and that they stood by the team in the difficult moment. "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," PM Modi said in a social media post, while also congratulating the Australian team for their heroics at one of the biggest stages of world cricket.Head coach Rahul Dravid spoke about the emotions in the dressing room, saying it was hard for the players and himself to let the feeling of the defeat sink in.