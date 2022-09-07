Avesh Khan ruled out of Asia Cup, Deepak Chahar named replacement

Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a fever-related illness. Seamer Deepak Chahar, who was on stand-by for the tournament, has been drafted in."Avesh has a fever and he has also got sinus-related problems which have escalated post-illness. It will not be possible for him to take a further part in the tournament. Deepak Chahar is already there and he will be drafted in THE main squad," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Avesh has failed to impress with the bowl in the ongoing Asia Cup. He played two games for India in the group stage round and was very expensive. In the match against Pakistan, he bowled 2 overs, conceded 19 runs and picked up the wicket of Fakhar Zaman. In India’s second game against Hong Kong, the pacer gave away 53 runs in his 4-over quota and bagged just 1 wicket.Overall, Avesh has played 15 T20Is for India National Cricket Team and has bagged 13 wickets at an average of 32.46, an economy of 9.10 and a strike rate of 21.3.

