Avesh Khan Replaces Mohammed Shami for South Africa Test Series

Pacer Avesh Khan has been added to India's squad for the second Test against South Africa as a replacement for Mohammed Shami who remains unavailable due to an injury. Shami was picked for the tour of South Africa but couldn't prove his fitness in time for the start of the series. Shami missed the first Test in Centurion as the BCCI waited for him to regain full fitness. But, he was ruled out of the second Test too, prompting the board to name Avesh as his replacement.

The BCCI, in a release, said: "The Men's Selection Committee has named Mr Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mr Mohd. Shami for the second Test against South Africa to be played from 3rd-7th January 2024 in Cape Town." Avesh has so far claimed 149 wickets in 38 first-class games at 22.65. He was a part of the Indian team that defeated South Africa in the three-match ODI series against South Africa before the Test series began.At present, Avesh is with the India A side on their four-day tour match against South Africa A at Benoni, where he returned 23.3-5-54-5 to help bowl out the hosts for 263 in the first innings.