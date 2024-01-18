Hardik Pandy's return to Mumbai Indians made the headlines during the IPL retention.MI owners bought Pandya in a gobsmacking Rs 15 crore traded from Gujarat Titans. This will be al-rounders second stint with the Mumbai franchise.The departure of Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to a title win and an appearance in the finals in 2022 and 2023, will surely make a big difference, but his former Gujarat mates don't think the same.

Kisike jane se kisiko farak nahi padta (See, it doesn't matter who is leaving). You have to see the team's balance. Hardik was there, he captained us well. He took us to the final in both editions and we won once. But Gujarat hadn't signed Hardik for a lifetime. It's his decision to stay or leave. Shubman is made captain now, he will also gain experience. Some day, he might also leave. And it's a part of the game. Players come and go,” Shami told News 24.

“When you become captain, it's important to handle the responsibility while taking care of your performances. And that responsibility has been assigned to Shubman this time. He might have some load in his mind, but the players are more or less the same. So he doesn't need to worry. You need to manage players well and extract the best out of your players,” he added.