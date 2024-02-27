PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Injured Cricketer Mohammad Shami Following Surgery (See Tweet)

One of the key players in the Indian Cricket team, Mohammad Shami, had a successful surgery on Monday to fix his Achilles tendon, an injury he picked up during the 2023 ICC World Cup. Shami shared updates and pictures of his surgery on social media, mentioning that he needs some time to fully recover before making a comeback to cricket.

His post caught the attention of Prime Minister Modi, who also took to social media to wish Shami a speedy recovery. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Shami, known for his courage, will overcome this injury.

By reposting Shami's post Pm Modi posted on x (formerly known as Twitter), "Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, Mohammad Shami! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you." Cricket fans and the entire community are likely to send their best wishes to Mohammad Shami, hoping for his quick and complete recovery so that he can return to the cricket field soon.

Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you. https://t.co/XGYwj51G17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2024

About Shami's injury

Shami sustained an injury during India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and has been sidelined from all forms of cricket since the loss in the final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November.

Will Shami Participate in IPL 2024?

Due to the extensive recovery process, it is now confirmed that Shami will miss the Indian Premier League 2024, commencing on 22 March with Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk stadium. Shami, a key player for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, played a pivotal role for the team in their first two seasons. In 2022, during the Titans' debut season in the league, he took 20 wickets and contributed significantly to their maiden title win.