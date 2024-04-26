MP Udayanraje Bhosale to Appeal to PM Modi for Bharat Ratna for Yashwantrao Chavan

Satara: Maharashtra MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Saturday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on Yashwantrao Chavan for his contribution to the country's development.

"Many movements emerged in the soil of Maharashtra, such as women's education, Satya Shodhak Samaj, and Pratisarkar which contributed a lot to the building of the country. The late Yashwantrao Chavan has also made a great contribution to the country's development. He served as the country's defense minister during the foreign invasion. It is said that Sahyadri came to the aid of the Himalayas. Yashwant's thought is the thought of public welfare. The Congress party used his name only for elections but did not practice his views. Despite having such a big personality in Maharashtra, the Congress did not think of giving Bharat Ratna award.", Bhosale said.

He further commented, "The out-of-sight, out-of-mind formula applies to Congress. We will fulfill our duty to give Bharat Ratna award to Yashwantrao. Some people used Yashwantrao Chavan's name for selfish reasons, they also did not want Yashwantrao to be given Bharat Ratna."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Yashwantrao Chavan's Karmabhoomi on April 29. I will demand the Bharat Ratna award for Yashwantrao in this meeting itself," Udayanraje said.