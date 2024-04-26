Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Hails Supreme Court Verdict on EVMs Cross-Verification; Slams Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 26 asserted that the Supreme Court judgment on cross-verification of votes was a “tight slap” on the Congress-led opposition which must “apologise” for committing the “sin of creating distrust” against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Addressing Lok Sabha election rally in Bihar's Araria, he also charged the opposition with trying to "steal" reservations meant for OBCs, SCs and STs "for the sake of their favourite vote bank of Muslims".

"When the Congress, the RJD and other INDIA bloc parties were in power, the poor, backwards and Dalits used to be deprived of their votes through booth capture. With the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines, they are no longer able to play their old game. Hence, they committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs," alleged the prime minister.

INDI गठबंधन के हर नेता ने EVM को लेकर जनता के मन में संदेह पैदा करने का पाप किया है।



लेकिन आज देश के लोकतंत्र और बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर के संविधान की ताकत देखिए, आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मतपेटियों को लूटने का इरादा रखने वालों को ऐसा गहरा झटका दिया है कि उनके सारे सपने चूर-चूर हो गए हैं।… pic.twitter.com/LAvdzv1Ev3 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 26, 2024

"But today, the highest court of the country has delivered a verdict a few hours earlier which comes as a tight slap (karara tamacha) on these parties", said Modi, referring to the judgment by which pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast through EVMs with VVPAT have been rejected.



The prime minister also accused the Congress of having "stolen" reservations meant for the OBCs and transferring the benefits to Muslims in Karnataka, where the party is in power. The grand old party wanted to replicate the "conspiracy" in the rest of the country, including in Bihar where its ally "has not spoken a word against" the move in the southern state, he alleged.

"Being an OBC myself, I know the hardships faced by the backward classes", said Modi, adding, "in future, they may loot reservations for SCs and STs as well". Claiming that the previous government headed by Manmohan Singh had given its "assent" for reservations to Muslims, the prime minister slammed the Congress and its "ecosystem" for "trying to browbeat me, without success".



Reiterating that the Congress manifesto bore "the imprint of Muslim League", Modi said the party's "injustice towards Hindus stands exposed". "I say poor people have the first claim on the country's resources. Congress, RJD and their allies say the first claim is of their vote bank. They want to steal your belongings, even mangalsutras of women", alleged the Prime Minister.



"The Congress people do not want you to bequeath your property to your children", Modi alleged, in an apparent reference to Sam Pitroda's remark on inheritance tax in the US.