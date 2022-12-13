Azam Khan suffers nasty blow on head while keeping wickets in LPL, stretchered off the field

Published: December 13, 2022 05:37 PM

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan's son, Azam, who is also a wicketkeeper, endured a nasty blow during the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), following which he had to be stretchered off the field. The incident took place on Monday during the match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons, which the former won by 12 runs.

The incident took place in the 16th over, while Falcons were chasing a stiff 154-run target. In the 16th over pacer Nuwan Pradeep deviated from his line and bowled on the leg side, which was left alone by the batter. The ball took two bounce before it reached Azam, who was taken by surprise by an awkward bounce after the ball hit the ground before reaching the wicketkeeper. Sharing an update on the wicketkeeper, Gladiators said that Azam has been taken for medical care.

Tags :Azam KhanLanka premier league