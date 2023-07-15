Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan gets 2 years in jail for passing derogatory comments on PM Modi, Yogi

Former MP of Samajwadi Party Azam Khan has been convicted for passing derogatory comments on PM Modi and U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath. and has been sentenced to 2 years.Earlier, Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said they received a letter from the security headquarters in Lucknow, which said there is no need to provide the Y-category security to Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur.

In compliance with the order, his security was withdrawn, he added.Singh said under the Y-category security, Khan was given three gunmen and security personnel who were posted at his residence round the clock.All the security personnel (posted with Azam) have been called back to the police Lines in Rampur, he said.Khan had won the Rampur assembly seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls for a record 10th time. After becoming the MLA, he had resigned from the Lok Sabha.