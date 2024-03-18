Samajwadi Leader Azam Khan Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment in Dungarpur Case

Senior Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan has been convicted in the Dungarpur case for seven years. Azam Khan, former Mayor Azhar Ahmad Khan, contractor Barkat Ali, and retired CEO Ale Hasan were found guilty. Azam Khan appeared via video conference from Sitapur Jail during the sentencing. During the SP regime, Asra Awas (shelters) were constructed in Doongarpur, where some people already had homes. Allegations surfaced that government land was illegally demolished in 2016, with victims accusing authorities of looting.

A total of seven people were booked in 2019 for the forced demolition of a house in 2016 under the Samajwadi Party government, he said. The case was registered at the Ganj police station under the Indian Penal Code sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity), Pandey said.



