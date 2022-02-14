Ban vs Afg: Ebadot Hossain, three other uncapped players included in ODI series

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossian has been named in the Bangladesh ODI squad for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan.

Apart from Hossain, Bangladesh have also named Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali and Mahmudul Hasan Joy in the 15-member side that will travel to Chattogram shortly after the BPL final on February 18.

"Ebadot is a Test bowler but he has been impressive with the white ball recently. He has worked hard on his control, which is why we have considered him. Joy played a tremendous innings in the Test match (a 228-ball 78 in Bangladesh's win at Mount Maunganui), so we are expecting something from him in the ODIs," said Chief selector Minhajul Abedin as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"We are confident that he can fit into the middle order. He is dependable. He can play for a long time if he plays with confidence. Nasum has shown consistency in T20Is and domestic cricket. Shanto is a regular Test player which gives us the confidence that he will do well," he added.

Abedin also said Mominul Haque, for long considered a Test specialist, was part of the discussion but missed out on selection.

"He is always in our discussions. We talked about him even today, before finalizing the squad. He is in our consideration," said Abedin.

Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan will kick start from February 23 and will be played at in Chattogram.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor