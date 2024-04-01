Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 43% of Candidates in Nagpur Constituency From Below Poverty Line

Nagpur: Many Lok Sabha constituencies of the country boast of wealthy candidates. However, the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a higher number of common candidates. Currently, 26 candidates are in the fray from the constituency. Of these, only 27 percent are crorepatis and 43 percent belong to the BPL category.

Also Read | Deciphering NOTA Votes: Insights from Past Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections

After Lokmat's detailed review of the affidavits of all the candidates, these findings came forward. A total of 26 candidates are in the fray in the Nagpur constituency, including all parties and independents. When the percentage of income is calculated as compared to the total number of candidates, 7 or 27 percent of the candidates have assets in crores. It is noteworthy that the total assets are shown by taking into account the assets of the candidates as well as their families. In the 2019 elections, the same figure was 15 percent. Most of the millionaires are from registered parties, while three independents are millionaires. Three candidates do not have any property in their names.



26% of the candidates have zero annual income

As many as 43 percent of candidates have an annual income of Rs 1 lakh or less. Seven of those candidates have shown zero annual household income. If their annual income is zero rupees, raising suspicion. 11 Independents are in the fray from the Nagpur constituency. Three of these independent candidates are millionaires.

Total assets of candidates

Property Number of Candidates Less than 1 lakh 6 1 lakh to 10 lakh 2 10 lakh to 25 lakh 3 25 lakh to 50 lakh 3 50 lakh to 1 crore 5 More than one crore 5 More than ten crores 2

Annual income of candidates

Annual Income Number of Candidates Zero 7 Less than one lakh 4 1 lakh to 5 lakh 6 5 lakh to 10 lakh 4 10 lakh to 25 lakh 3 25 lakh to 50 lakh 0 More than 50 lakh 2

23% candidates have assets less than Rs 1 lakh

In the Nagpur constituency, 23 percent candidates have total assets of less than Rs 1 lakh. While 7.70 percent of candidates have assets between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. The total assets of 11.54 percent of candidates are between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.