Bangladesh leave out Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque for women's T20I series against India

Dhaka, July 5 Pacer Jahanara Alam and top-order batter Fargana Hoque have been left out of the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming women's T20I series against India, starting from July 9 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Apart from Jahanara and Fargana, all-rounder Lata Mondol, left-arm pacer Fariha Trisna and left-handed batter Rubya Haider have been left out too after being in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka in May.

In the statement issued by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Fargana, Lata, and Fariha, though, have been included in stand-by players list for the series alongside Sharmin Akter Supta.

In place of these five players, veteran all-rounder Salma Khatun, batters Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani and Shorna Akter, as well as pacer Marufa Akter come into the main squad for the series against Harmanpreet Kaur-led visiting Indian team, who are set to arrive in the country on July 6.

The three T20Is between India and Bangladesh will be held on July 9, 11 and 13 with a start of 2 pm as per Dhaka time. It is to be noted that Bangladesh are also the hosts for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, India and Bangladesh will play three ODIs on July 16, 19 and 22, at the same venue. The three ODIs are part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's ODI Championship cycle, contested between ten teams to determine qualification for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by India.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-final of Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

The Indian women's team members then played in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in March and recently underwent a High-Performance training and conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is against India: Nigar Sultana (captain & wicketkeeper), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Maghla, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun

Standby Players: Fargana Hoque Pinky, Lata Mondol, Sharmin Akter Supta, Fariha Islam Trisna

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor