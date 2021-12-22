BBL 2021-22: Peter Siddle caught kissing Adelaide Strikers teammate Daniel Worrall

In the recently concluded Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match, fans got a chance to witness "Bromance" between Adeliade Strikers' pacers Daniel Worrall and Peter Siddle. The incident took place during the Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Defending 147 at the venue, Worrall was given the first over and captain Siddle was fielding inside the circle. Having bowled the first ball, the right-arm pacer had some discussion with Siddle before the second delivery. The duo seemed to have involved in some amusing conversation as Siddle, smilingly, gave a kiss on Worrall’ cheek.

The latter also accepted his captain’s gesture and the clipping has since gone viral on social media. The Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match saw Sixers coming out victorious by 4 wickets in a closely fought contest. Batting first Adelaide Strikers scored 147/8 in their 20 overs with Thomas Kelly top-scoring for the team with 41 runs. Jonathan Wells also contributed with the bat scoring 32 runs. Sean Abbott and Dan Christian picked up 3 wickets apiece for Sydney Sixers. Chasing 148 runs to win Jordan SIlk top-scored for the team with 36 runs. Skipper Moises Henriques scored 28 runs and along with Jordan Silk helped the team to victory. For Adelaide Strikers, Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler picking up 3 wickets for 20 runs. George Garton picked up 2 wickets giving away 41 runs in 4 overs.