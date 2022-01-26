Josh Philippe ruled out of Big Bash League after testing positive for COVID

Sydney Sixers star Josh Philippe has been ruled out of tonight's Challenger final at the SCG after testing positive to COVID-19.The Sixers confirmed Philippe, who is the tournament's seventh-highest run scorer with 429 runs for the season, had returned a positive COVID test result this morning and will miss the clash against the Striker sand also Friday's final - should they qualify.

It's a huge blow for the Sixers' chances of a historic three-peat as he's the third member of their squad to be diagnosed with the virus in the past week after fellow opener Jack Edwards and his brother Mickey were ruled out of the game against the Perth Scorchers last Saturday. Wicketkeeper-batter Jay Lenton, who has been travelling and working as an assistant coach with the Sixers since the start of the month, has been added to their squad to replace Philippe.