BBL 2021: Haris Rauf brings out imaginary sanitiser for ‘Covid-safe’ wicket celebration

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf, who is plying his trade with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) is known for his unique celebrations. The 28-year-old speedster has even faced ire before for his throat-slitting gesture for each of his wickets. Rauf has now hit headlines again for his unique celebrations. Since the rise in COVID-19 cases in the BBL bubble, the players have to follow social distancing norms while celebrating a wicket as they can't touch each other, so no high-fives and hugs. For more than a week all the players have been doing air high-fives while some do air-boxing when they take a wicket.

Pakistan and Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf went one step further and followed a couple more protocols as part of his celebration. Rauf, who has impressed one and all with his unique and passionate celebrations whether after taking a wicket or after taking a miraculous catch on the boundary, dismissed Scorchers opener Kurtis Patterson early in the third over of the innings, getting him out caught behind. The moment wicket-keeper Joe Clarke grabbed the catch, Rauf exulted and then gestured pouring a handwash, washed his hands and then even put on a mask as his teammate Beau Webster too had a laugh and then clapped watching the unique celebration. Rauf made his international debut in 2020 and has become a vital cog of Pakistan’s limited-overs team. He also was instrumental in taking Pakistan to the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

