Watch: Haris Rauf Comes Out To Bat Without Pads During BBL Game

The 12th match of the Big Bash League witnessed a fierce showdown between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder as both teams aimed for their first win of the season. Glenn Maxwell's Stars set a challenging total of 172 against the Chris Green-led Thunder, despite a stumble in the last over where they lost four wickets.

In the midst of the bat-and-ball duel, an unexpected highlight emerged in the form of a Haris Rauf moment. The Melbourne Stars speedster surprisingly took to the crease during the first innings without wearing his pads. Rauf hurried onto the field after the dismissal of Mark Steketee in the last over, initially without a helmet and gloves, only putting them on upon reaching the pitch.

The amusing incident was shared by the BBL organizers on their social media account, captioning it, "No gloves, pads or helmet on. Haris Rauf was caught by surprise at the end of the Stars innings!"

Haris Rauf was caught by surprise at the end of the Stars innings!@KFCAustralia#BucketMoment#BBL13pic.twitter.com/ZR9DeP8YhW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2023

Rauf's unexpected appearance at the crease occurred after the fall of three quick wickets in the final over of the first innings. Typically batting at the later end of the Playing XI, Rauf found himself taken by surprise despite the Stars being 170/6 at the start of the 20th over.

Both teams entered the match without a win after playing two games in the ongoing BBL season. Melbourne Stars, currently at the bottom of the eight-team points table, won the toss and chose to bat first. Despite an early setback with the loss of opener Sam Harper, Beau Webster stabilized the innings at number three, crafting a crucial knock of 59 from 44 balls before being caught and bowled in the final over.

As the Thunder pursued the target, they successfully achieved victory with 10 balls and five wickets to spare. Rauf, who had an eventful moment with the bat, had a quiet bowling outing in the match, securing no wickets and conceding 20 runs in his three overs. The win propelled Sydney Thunder to a slightly higher position at the sixth spot on the points table.