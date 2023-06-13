Peter Siddle points out Australia's biggest struggle in Test format

London [UK], June 13 : Peter Siddle, the experienced fast bowler, discussed the ongoing challenge faced by Australian bowlers when it comes to their batting performance in Test matches.

Mitchell Starc's 41 in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final at the Oval against India was just the second 40-plus score by an Australian bowler in a Test match since his half-century at Old Trafford.

Australia's number 8 to 11 have contributed just four 40-plus scores in four years, with two of them belonging to Alex Carey when he twice moved to the number 8 spot after the use of a nightwatchman. The only other 40-plus score by a bowler came from Todd Murphy in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

Only Ireland and Afghanistan's tail-enders have made fewer than 40-plus contributions in that time, having played just four and three Test matches respectively.

In January 2019 Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins was averaging 21.12 in Test cricket having just made his second half-century against India.

He was also enjoying an average of 45 balls per Test innings, which was one of the major reasons for Cummins being elevated in the batting order the order

In 2019, Cummins wasn't a regular face in Australia's T20 side and he was averaging 14.09 in T20 cricket with the bat.

From that point, he started putting a lot more emphasis on striking the ball powerfully. After that, Cummins averaged 21.05 in his last 59 T20 innings, with a strike rate of 152.67 scoring three half-centuries.

Siddle reflected on this fact, "The format changes have brought this dilemma for batters in general but more so probably tail-enders and I think the new generation of player tends to be more of a power-hitter in the way they play anyway."

"Obviously, Pat and Mitch are players that have developed their game around both different formats."

Australia's tail-enders struggle has become more noticeable in recent times, especially during Australia's recent tour of India.

According to ESPN, there were times when bowlers were left to bat unsupervised against net bowlers. As they were left to bat without supervision to face the tricky surface on their own, that is where Siddle thinks some changes need to be made.

"Definitely, that's probably the biggest issue. The batters do take up a lot of time and coaches get tired."

"I think it's about getting the opportunities and sometimes the best ones were during Test matches. Once the batting innings starts, if the facilities are available, getting out to the nets with the batting coach during the game...I think sometimes they were some of the best sessions that I had. You can get out and focus a bit better, knowing that you're going to bat at some stage either that day or the next. That last little top-up session was very valuable," Siddle signed off.

Australian tail-enders batting skill set will be tested again in the upcoming Ashes 2023 series which is slated to begin on June 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor