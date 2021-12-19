BCCI announces 17-member India squad for Under-19 World Cup, Yash Dhull named captain

Four-time champions India, on Sunday, announced a 17-member squad for the U-19 World Cup 2022. The 14th edition of the quadrennial tournament will be held in the West Indies from 14th January to 5th February 2022 across four host countries. Andhra's SK Rasheed has been named his deputy while the squad also includes two wicketkeepers - Haryana's Dinesh Bana and Uttar Pradesh's Aaradhya Yadav.

The selectors have also named five standby players - Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay and PM Singh Rathore.

A total of 16 teams will compete across 48 matches in the upcoming edition of the ICC event. The competition features four groups of four teams, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super League stage of the tournament to decide the tournament winner. Teams finishing in third and fourth place in each group enter a Plate play-off.