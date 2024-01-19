India’s Under-19 Star Arshin Kulkarni Seeks Blessings from 'Childhood Hero' Jacques Kallis, Watch Video

Indian U-19 all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni had a dream come true moment as he met his childhood hero, South African cricketing legend Jacques Kallis, for the first time. Kulkarni, who idolized Kallis throughout his life, is currently part of the U-19 squad and seized the opportunity to meet the former all-rounder, who is currently serving as the assistant coach for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20.

In a video shared by the Pretoria Capitals, Kulkarni is seen engaging in a conversation with Kallis and presenting a note that the South African great had signed for him about a decade ago when Kulkarni was just eight years old. Overwhelmed by the reunion, Kulkarni asked a poignant question, "Can I touch your feet?" to which Kallis graciously agreed. The Indian all-rounder humbly bent down to seek the blessings of his cricketing idol.

"Can I touch your feet?" 🥹



India U19 cricketer Arshin Kulkarni idolised Jacques Kallis all his life. On Monday, he got to meet his hero! 🥹#RoarSaamMore#SA20pic.twitter.com/eLkC0aQ3MF — Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) January 17, 2024

During their interaction, Kulkarni shared a nostalgic story about his eighth birthday, recounting how his grandmother fulfilled his wish for a Jacques Kallis birthday present by gifting him a 6-feet poster of the cricket legend. Kallis, visibly moved by the gesture, expressed his appreciation.

Kallis also signed Kulkarni's jersey and offered words of encouragement, saying, "That's so sweet. That's beautiful. I hope you have a good tournament. All the best."

After the heartening meeting, Kulkarni took to his Instagram to share the memorable experience. He posted pictures from the interaction with Kallis and expressed his gratitude, stating, "For the past 12 years, you have been the person I looked upon as a perfect cricketer and as a role model. Today was the day when I finally met you. Every time my parents asked me about my favorite destination, I would say South Africa, in the hope that I would finally get to meet him. I have always been your admirer, and you have always been my inspiration, ALWAYS AND FOREVER SIR."

Known for his versatility as a top-order batter who can also bowl seam, Arshin Kulkarni made a mark in the inaugural Maharashtra Premier League, catching the attention of selectors. His impressive performances earned him a senior team debut for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and an IPL contract, being signed by the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL auction.