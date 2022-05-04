BCCI bans Boria Majumdar from Indian cricket for two years in Wriddhiman Saha case

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years after he was deemed guilty of threatening wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Saha had earlier accused Majumdar of threatening him via Whatsapp messages for an interview. The BCCI released a statement to confirm that Boria Majumdar had been found guilty of threatening Wriddhiman Saha, and as a result, their committee has decided to ban the journalist for two years.

“We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won’t be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him,” a top BCCI official earlier quoted, according to a report by Indian Express. In February, Saha had shared a screenshot of the chat with a ‘journalist’, showing how Majumdar had intimidated him saying, “I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.” However, at that point, Saha did not reveal the name of the journalist. Post the incident, the Indian wicket-keeper had received widespread support from the cricketing fraternity. Ravi Shastri, according to the report, had asked BCCI President Saurav Ganguly to intervene. Indian Coach Rahul Dravid had also expressed his solidarity with Saha.

