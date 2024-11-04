Wriddhiman Saha Announces Retirement: India Wicketkeeper and Bengal Veteran Bids Cricket Good-Bye

India's wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday (November). In a post on social media, he revealed that the current Ranji Trophy season would mark his final appearance. At 40 years old, Saha has played 40 Tests and 9 ODIs for India. After MS Dhoni's retirement, he became the preferred keeper-batter in red-ball cricket. Saha ranks second among Indian wicketkeepers for the most Test centuries, trailing only Dhoni and Rishabh Pant, who are tied for first. Celebrated as one of the finest wicketkeepers in the game, Saha amassed 1,353 runs in Test matches, including three centuries.

Saha made his last Test appearance three years ago, in 2021, against New Zealand. “After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire,” Saha wrote on X, promising to make his last season for Bengal a memorable one. “Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible ride, your support has meant the world. Let’s make this season one to remember…”

According to a Sportstar report, Saha is unlikely to participate in next year’s IPL as he hasn’t registered for the upcoming mega auction set to take place later this month. Although he has not publicly addressed the matter, sources suggest that an official statement regarding this could be released just before the auction. Saha was not retained by the Gujarat Titans, a franchise he represented for the last three years. Saha one of the very few players who has taken part in every season of IPL since its inception in 2008, having represented five franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT).