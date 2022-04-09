BCCI should take a look on 2013 incident with Chahal in IPL: Sarandeep Singh

Former Indian cricketer and North Zone selector Sarandeep Singh said that Yuzvendra Chahal should open up and tell the name of the player who hung him from the 15th floor in the year 2013 during IPL.

Sarandeep Singh has claimed that this is very serious and BCCI should take a look into the matter.

"If it happened and Chahal opened up now, then he should also reveal the name of that player who did this to him, this was a very serious matter and BCCI should take a look at this now, a small and an enough cuddling could happen between players but this is a very serious offence, misfortune happen with anyone and his hand could have been slipped up that time then just imagine what the biggest tragedy could happen. The board should take a deep think on this now so it couldn't happen with other players, said Sarandeep Singh to ANI.

Rajasthan Royal's spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday revealed a horrific incident that took place during his stint with Mumbai Indians in 2013 and said 'not many people know about it.

'Interacting with Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair in the video posted on Rajasthan Royal's official Twitter account, the RR leg-spinner opened up about an incident that 'not many people know about.' He spoke about his narrow escape in 2013 when a drunk Mumbai Indians player, who Chahal chose not to disclose his name, dangled him from the balcony.

Chahal's claim stunned the cricket world and now Sarandeep has asked the spinner to reveal the name of the perpetrator. "It is necessary to come out and say his name as it isn't good to hide. This is a very serious thing that he has revealed and now a probe have to sit on this. Cricket is a gentleman's game and this kind of thing, although it's out of the field but very dangerous and it shouldn't be repeated with any other player" added Sarandeep Singh.

The 31-year-old spinner was a part of the Mumbai Indians team in 2013. Later, he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore and was a part for eight years. Over eight years, Chahal managed to take 139 wickets for RCB.

( With inputs from ANI )

