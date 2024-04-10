Dhanashree Verma Shares Special Message for Husband Yuzvendra Chahal on His 150th IPL Match (Watch Video)

Yuzvendra Chahal's 150th IPL match received warm wishes from his wife, Dhanashree Verma, as the Rajasthan Royals faced the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chahal, a veteran leg-spinner, joined the ranks of elite players as the 26th cricketer to reach this milestone.

To Yuzi on his 150th IPL game, with love from his biggest supporter. 💗 pic.twitter.com/rVyfsD7eYN — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2024

In a video shared on RR's social media platform, Dhanashree expressed immense pride in her husband's achievements. "Hey Yuzi congratulations for your 150th IPL match today. We are super proud of you. The way you have contributed all these years, to your previous teams and now to Rajasthan Royals, I'm sure they all are super proud of the way you have played," she said.

"Every time you have come back with a bang, we all love you for that. Whenever the match is stuck in a tricky situation, you are the only bowler who comes and takes a wicket. Just believe in who you are, believe in your craft and your skill set. We are all there to support you. I'm your biggest cheerleader and I will always support you 100%," she said.

Chahal, the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, is on the cusp of another remarkable feat, needing just five wickets to become the first bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark in the tournament. Known for his mastery in controlling runs during middle overs and picking key wickets, Chahal has been pivotal in shaping the course of play for his teams over the years.

Chahal's impact in the IPL is substantial, evidenced by his status as the leading wicket-taker in tournament history and his pursuit of the 200-wicket mark. Known for his control and strategic play, especially in the middle overs, Chahal's performance this season has been exemplary. He is currently among the top wicket-takers in the middle overs, boasting an exceptional average and economy rate. This year, Chahal remains a strong contender for the purple cap, denoting the top wicket-taker of the season. Despite stiff competition, his consistent performance and economic bowling have set him apart.