BCCI to call off World Cup 2023 opening ceremony

The opening ceremony for the World Cup 2023 will be called off, according to RevSportz. The star-studded affair was slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 4, i.e., a day prior to the opening match of the tournament at the same venue.Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had roped in renowned Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shreyas Ghoshal, and Asha Bhosle for an extravagant evening planned in Ahmedabad.

All 10 team captains, including Indian captain Rohit Sharma, will converge in Ahmedabad for Captains’ Day. Team India will embark on their tournament journey three days afterward in Chennai, confronting Australia, who are pursuing their sixth World Cup title.A highlight of the tournament, the India vs Pakistan match, is scheduled for October 14 at the Ahmedabad venue. The BCCI are considering organising a function in Ahmedabad ahead of this blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan.