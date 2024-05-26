Chennai Weather Update: What Happens if KKR vs SHR IPL 2024 Final Is Called Off Due to Rain?

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is prepped to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final on Sunday. The season finale will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the league leaders.

KKR finished atop the standings with 22 points, while SRH secured second with 17 points. The teams previously met in Qualifier 1, which Kolkata won by 8 wickets. SRH then defeated the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday to reach the finals.

However, Chennai weather has thrown a curveball before the much-anticipated game. The city saw dense cloud cover and light drizzle on the eve of the final. While Chennai is typically hot and humid year-round, Saturday evening brought a gentle breeze followed by rain. The training session at Chepauk was briefly interrupted as grounds staff rushed to cover the pitch.

Cloudy skies forecast for final, rain unlikely

Accuweather.com predicts mostly cloudy skies for Sunday evening with 100% cloud cover and 66% humidity. However, there's a negligible chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). Temperatures will dip slightly to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) at night, with persistent cloud cover but no rain forecast.

Reserve day and rainout contingencies

If rain disrupts the KKR vs. SRH IPL 2024 final, the match will be rescheduled for the reserve day – Monday, May 27. Organizers will allow an additional 120 minutes before declaring a postponement on the original day.

In the event of a complete washout on Monday, the team that finished higher in the standings, the Kolkata Knight Riders, will be declared champions.