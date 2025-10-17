Big Blow for Australia As Cameron Green Ruled Out of IND vs AUS ODI Series; Replacement Announced

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, starting October 19 in Perth. Cricket Australia (CA) named batter Marnus Labuschagne as his replacement.

Green sustained a ‘side soreness’ while bowling in training. CA described the injury as low grade and precautionary. He is expected to return for the third round of the Sheffield Shield from October 28 to 31. “Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes,” CA said in a statement.

Green returned to competitive bowling last year after back surgery. He missed the T20I series against New Zealand to build his workload in the opening Shield round. He was scheduled to bowl eight overs but managed only half. CA medical staff limited his bowling due to match circumstances requiring him to bowl on consecutive days.

According to the media reports, Green was to play the first two ODIs against India as a specialist batter. He was set to be rested for the third ODI and the entire T20I series to focus on Shield matches.