New Delhi [India], June 1 : A shift from the IPL T20 format to Test cricket mode will be the biggest challenge for Indian players who take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next week, according to cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Players need to quickly adapt to new surroundings and the English conditions, he has said.

In a recent interview with Star Sports former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said, "The biggest test will be the fact that just about everybody will be coming out of a T20 format, and test cricket is a longer format. So, I think that's going to be the big challenge. They have only Cheteshwar Pujara who has been playing in the English County Championship, so he will be the only guy who has played the longer format in these conditions, so that's going to be the big challenge for them."

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also spoke on Ajinkya Rahane's opportunity of playing in the World Test Championship after his stellar performance in the TATA IPL 2023, he said "He's got a lot of experience having played in England, having scored runs in England. So, yes, I think he is going to be crucial down at number five. And yes, I do believe he has a point to prove, I still feel he has got plenty of cricket left in him, and this is a wonderful opportunity for him. I'm hoping he will be able to grab this opportunity with all the experience that he has and make a place for him back in the Indian team."

