Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I never like vice-captain in home conditions, says Ravi Shastri

New Delhi, Feb 26 Former India head coach Ravi Shastri stated that one doesn't require having a vice-captain in home conditions, adding that he liked this idea in the first place.

His comments come ahead of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Indore starting from March 1, where there is no designated vice-captain for the Indian team.

Opener K.L Rahul, who was the vice-captain, is averaging 12.67 from three innings in the first two matches. With Shubman Gill waiting in the wings, Rahul is under immense pressure to hold on to the opening spot.

"If the vice-captain doesn't perform, someone can take his place; at least the tag is not there. I'm being blunt and brutal, I never like vice-captain in home conditions. Overseas, it's different."

"The team management will decide (the vice-captain). They know his (Rahul's) form, they know his mental state. They know how they should be watching someone like Shubman Gill."

"I, for one, always had the belief (to) never appoint a vice-captain for India. I would rather go with my best XI, and if the captain has to leave the field, you'd zero in on a player that can take over at the time, simply because you don't need to create complications," Shastri said on the ICC Review Podcast show.

Gill has been in scintillating form in recent times, slamming 208 against New Zealand in the Hyderabad ODI earlier in the year. He would go on to register his first T20I century against the same opposition in the series decider in Ahmedabad. Also, Gill scored his maiden Test match hundred at Chattogram against Bangladesh in December last year.

"Here, you want prime form, you want someone like Shubman Gill, who's red hot. He will challenge. He has to bang that door down and get into the side. Now, he's not the vice-captain, it has to be team management's decision," added Shastri.

Talking about Rahul, Shastri pointed towards many being in the waiting line to get into the Test eleven for other positions.

"They will have to see the form, his state of mind. He's a tremendous player, but talent is only so much. You have to convert that into results and be consistent. There's so much talent in India who is knocking on the door. It's not just KL Rahul, there are many in the middle-order and bowling lineup as well."

