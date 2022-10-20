Cameron Green replaces Inglis in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Australia have added Cameron Green to their T20 World Cup 2022 squad as a replacement for Josh Inglis who suffered a freak injury recently while playing golf, Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday. Inglis was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after he cut his right hand when the shaft of his club a six iron snapped as he swung at the ball during a social round at a Sydney course three days before Australia was due to open their title defence against New Zealand. The injury to wicketkeeper-batter Inglis has given all-rounder Green a new opportunity after he failed to make the cut for the original squad. The 23-year-old had mashed two fifties in the T20I series against India last month as an opener.