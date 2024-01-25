AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Josh Hazlewood Playfully Shoos Away COVID-Positive Cameron Green During Celebration, Watch Video

In the second Test against the West Indies in Brisbane, Australia's all-rounder, Cameron Green, is taking extra precautions on the field despite testing positive for Covid-19. Green is carefully maintaining distance from his teammates and abstaining from bowling to prevent the potential spread of the virus. However, during the first session, there was a moment when Green inadvertently got too close for comfort during the celebration of Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's dismissal.

Hazlewood successfully dismissed Brathwaite for 4 in the 8th over, with a caught-behind to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. As the Australian players, including Green, gathered around Hazlewood to celebrate the wicket, Hazlewood shooed Green away, gesturing for him to move back. This incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

Notably, Cameron Green is the first male cricketer to play an international match while being Covid positive, following in the footsteps of women's team all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who played the 2022 Commonwealth Games final against India under similar circumstances.

In the ongoing Pink Ball Test, where Australia leads the two-match series 1-0 after their convincing win in the first Test, they once again have the visitors struggling at 104 for 5 in 35 overs on Day 1. Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva (21*) and Kavem Hodge (20*) are forming a solid partnership for the sixth wicket, providing some stability for the Windies. Mitchell Starc has been the standout performer for the Aussies, claiming 3 wickets, while Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins have taken one each. Starc's dismissal of Alick Athanaze in the 22nd over marked his achievement of 350 Test wickets, making him the fifth Australian and the 27th overall to reach this milestone in Test cricket.