BMC Khichdi COVID-19 Scam Case: ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 88.51 Lakh of Suraj Chavan, Close Aide of Aditya Thackeray

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, March 13, attached properties worth Rs 88.51 Lakh to Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, in the BMC Khichdi COVID-19 scam case.

Earlier on Friday, the ED filed a chargesheet against Chavan. He was arrested in January, and the agency claims that work orders were issued by BMC to two firms for the supply of khichdi to migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic at Rs 33%.

According to the probe agency, Municipal body paid Rs 5.93 crore to Sahyadri Refreshment and Rs 8.64 crore to Force One Multi Services. Agency also said that the documents were fake and backdated to show that the Chavan was an employee in one of the firms he had a rokle.