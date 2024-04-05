Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Claims Modi Govt “Dragged Into” Providing Free COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Congress asserted on Friday that the Modi government was "dragged into" providing free COVID-19 vaccinations due to pressure from both the opposition and the Supreme Court, and said it is hard to forget the "extent of the mismanagement" that occurred during the pandemic.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the BJP for heralding free COVID-19 vaccinations as a major accomplishment.

The BJP has been touting free COVID-19 vaccinations as a big achievement. The truth is the Modi Sarkar was dragged into doing so by the insistence of the Opposition and the intervention of the Supreme Court. Aap chronology samajhiye:



On April 19, 2021, the Union Government announced the “Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy” which made the vaccination of citizens between 18 and 44 years the responsibility of the State Governments – decidedly not a universal free immunization scheme and On May 12, 2021, 12 leaders from the Opposition wrote a joint letter to the Prime Minister where they demanded a "free, universal mass vaccination campaign, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on X.

It is hard to forget the extent of the mismanagement that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic: the corpses that choked the Ganga, the acute shortages of oxygen, the indignities and chaos of the vaccinations. No amount of propaganda will erase the pain of lakhs of families across India.