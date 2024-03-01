Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Other Cricketers Arrives in Jamnagar (Watch Video)

Cricket stars from around the world gathered in Jamnagar, India, for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

Indian cricketers present included former captain MS Dhoni and his wife, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and his family, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, former pacer Zaheer Khan and his wife, and Suryakumar Yadav and his wife.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni leave for Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/rnE3arg2Oq — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

#WATCH | Former cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife and actress-model Sagarika Ghatge arrive in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/Z3VQgaTzpJ — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

#WATCH | Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty arrive in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.



Cricketer Rashid Khan has also arrived in the city. pic.twitter.com/e0RDaLO6cg — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

#WATCH | Cricketer Ishan Kishan arrives in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/GH9l04asMB — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

Several overseas players, including Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran and Dwayne Bravo were also seen arriving.

International artists like Rihanna and J Brown are scheduled to perform during the festivities.

Read Also | Rihanna's Fee for Performing at Anant-Radhika Wedding Revealed

#WATCH | Cricketer Dwayne Bravo arrives in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/uPcute8TK8 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's wife, and their son Akash Ambani own the Mumbai Indians, a five-time IPL champion. Many of the arriving cricketers have been associated with the franchise.

The three-day pre-wedding celebrations began Friday, with business leaders, Bollywood stars, and Hollywood celebrities expected to attend.

Following the wedding, the cricketers will turn their focus to the upcoming IPL season, which starts March 22. The defending champion Chennai Super Kings will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign against his former team, the Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad on March 24.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January and are expected to marry in June or July.