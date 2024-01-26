AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Josh Hazlewood Shoos Away Covid-Positive Cameron Green During Wicket Celebration

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood jokingly shooed COVID-infected Cameron Green away from the team celebrations following the dismissal of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 1 of the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, January 25. The opening batter had a shaky stay at the crease which involved a couple of review calls. Brathwaite finally had to depart after he edged one off the right-arm pacer to wicketkeeper Alex Carey for just four runs.

The Australian team got together to celebrate the wicket like usual, with Green also running in from his usual position at gully. However, with the all-rounder currently infected with the COVID-19 virus, he is required to maintain social distancing at all times, both on and off the field.Green did remember the protocols as he maintained a safe distance from Hazlewood and gestured an 'air fist bump' without any contact. But Hazlewood jokingly shooed his teammate away while celebrating with the rest of the team. The infection within the Australian team began with Travis Head contracting the virus after the first Test in Adelaide. While the left-handed batter has returned a negative test, the duo of Green and head coach Andrew McDonald are yet to shake off the virus completely. The all-rounder was deemed fit to play as long as the necessary guidelines were followed. The social distancing began with the national anthem before the play itself, as Green stood a couple of feet away from the rest of the team that stood together.