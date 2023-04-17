Centuries from Karunaratne-Mendis help Sri Lanka reach 386/4 against Ireland in 1st Test (First day, Stumps)

Galle [Sri Lanka], April 17 : Centuries from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis put Sri Lanka in a dominant position at the end of the first day of their first Test of two-match series against Ireland at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Sunday. The batters will be aiming to go big and continue with momentum given by the top order on the second day of the match from Monday onwards.

At the end of the first day, Dinesh Chandimal (18*) and Prabath Jayasuriya (12*) were unbeaten for the hosts. SL had scored 386/4 in 88 overs.

After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka was off to a good start. Openers Nishan Madushka and Karunaratne provided a solid foundation for a huge total.

SL played an aggressive brand of cricket, reaching the 50-run mark in just 11.3 overs.

The 64-run opening stand between the opening duo was ended by Curtis Campher. The pace bowling all-rounder dismissed Nishan for 29 off 48 balls consisting of four boundaries after he was caught by wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker.

Following this, the skipper continued to build pressure on Irish bowlers, with Mendis by his side.

SL crossed the 100-run mark in just 24 overs. Karunaratne reached his 34th Test fifty in just 69 balls.

Lanka continued to dominate, crossing the 150-run mark in 37.5 overs and the duo also completed their 100-run stand, with Mendis bringing up his fifty.

SL brought up their 200-run mark in just 49 overs.

Karunaratne and Mendis tormented Irish bowlers for what seemed like an eternity, bringing up their 15th and eighth Test hundreds respectively.

The duo continued to score runs quickly, bringing up the team's 250-run mark in 56.4 overs and 300-run mark in 65.3 overs.

The 281-run stand between the Karunaratne-Mendis was ended by George Dockrell, who trapped Mendis lbw for 140 off 193 balls with his spin. His knock consisted of 18 fours and a six. SL was 345/2 in 74 overs.

Angelo Matthews was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Ben White, after he was caught by Tucker. Pacer Mark Adair ended Karunaratne's knock of 179 runs in 235 balls, consisting of 15 fours. SL was 373/4 in 84.1 overs.

Jayasuriya and Chandimal helped Lanka end the first day without any further damage.

Brief Scores: SL: 386/4 (Dimuth Karunaratne 179, Kusal Mendis 140, Mark Adair 1/68).

