Chennai Super Kings spinner Prashant Solanki quits Mumbai

Leg-spinner Prashant Solanki, who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings side which won its fifth IPL title on Tuesday, beating Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, has quit Mumbai as per a TOI report.

The 23-year-old has been a part of the CSK side for the past couple of years, though he didn’t get a game this season. Solanki had taken a fiver (5-48), against Goa in Jaipur, on his List A debut for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 9. 2021.Meanwhile, opener Jay Bista, who captained Uttarakhand in the 2021-22 season, is available for Mumbai this time